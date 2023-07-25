Recent air quality, drought taking its toll on neighborhood trees

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad Cities Area has already experienced all kinds of weather events this summer, from bad air quality to a drought and forecasted this week — extreme heat.

According to Stephen Carlson, a certified arborist, it’s taking its toll on local plant life.

“Just like poor air quality affects our lungs, it also affects the trees in our area, which are really the lungs of our community,” Carlson said.

Carlson is also the regional sales manager at Advantage Tree Service, a full-service tree preservation company. He said they’ve been dealing with calls all summer tied to recent events.

“Poor air quality limits, the tree’s ability to photosynthesize, also limits the tree’s ability to transpire,” Carlson said. “Overall, you just get a way more stressed out tree, which is now susceptible to way more issues.”

Limited transpiration causes the tree to retain more moisture than needed, lose vigor and in turn puts more stress on it.

“The tree doesn’t know when it’s going to get an opportunity to get more water again,” Carlson said.

Some of the signs of a stressed-out tree include a bit more obvious-looking ones like cupping, yellowing or browning of leaves. However, the more concerning ones happen where you can’t see them.

“The loss of fibrous roots. Those are the roots that actually take up nutrients for the tree,” Carlson said. “The extreme heat and the lack of moisture leads to a lot of that root loss, which is going to make it even more difficult for the trees to get up the nutrients when they do become available.”

The easiest step homeowners can do to protect the trees in their yard is to water them.

During extremely dry spouts, Carlson recommends giving older, established trees 10 gallons of water for every one inch of trunk diameter per week.

For newly planted trees the recommendation is one gallon of water for every one inch of trunk diameter every two or three days.

Homeowners should also be proactive when it comes to protecting their trees. Carlson said to contact a tree service, with a certified arborist on staff, especially in times of extreme weather.

“Large woody plants have a delayed response to treatment,” Carlson said. “It’s really important that you’re proactive thinking ahead and investing in [your trees] investing in what’s going on below ground before it’s an issue.”

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.