Whiteside County Economic Development gives update on area projects

By Larry Goodwin Jr.
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MORRISON, Ill. (KWQC) - The Whiteside County Economic Development hosted an economic update at Morrison Technical Institute on July 25.

The update included projects taking place or planned for Whiteside County and Northwest Illinois.

Those projects include US highway 30 expansion in western Whiteside County, Shimer Square redevelopment, Morrison Technical Institute Innovation Center expansion, Broadband Fiber Apprenticeship Program and Broadband Fiber Deployment for rural Northwest Illinois.

Gary Camarano, Economic Development Director for Whiteside County said he hopes to see these projects complete in the next three to five years, and he tells us the importance of some of these projects and what they will bring to help improve the communities.

“We’re looking out three to five years,” Camarano said. “I think for most of these projects, the highway project could take a little longer, just from, sometimes those projects do but we’ve already started on the broadband connectivity here in the county, Fenton and Garden Plains areas of the county are currently being built out, we hope to see them lit up by the end of the summer, beginning of fall.”

Camarano said these projects are going to be game changers and they will have a big and positive effect on the area.

He also mentioned they will receive the funds for these projects through federal and state grants and construction will cost roughly 1 billion dollars.

