1 injured, 1 charged in Mercer County shooting

A man was injured in a shooting Tuesday night in New Windsor, Mercer County sheriff’s deputies...
A man was injured in a shooting Tuesday night in New Windsor, Mercer County sheriff’s deputies said.(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERCER Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A man was injured in a shooting Tuesday night in New Windsor, Mercer County sheriff’s deputies said.

Around 11 p.m., deputies on routine patrol heard gunfire and someone yelling.

According to deputies, they located a man with two gunshot wounds. Deputies performed emergency first aid before the man could be taken to an area hospital.

The man’s condition was not known Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies said they detained Trenton Deshane, 32, of New Windsor, while formal charges are filed.

Deputies added there is no continuing risk to the public at this time. No other information was released.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief: 1 dead, 1 in custody following shooting in Muscatine
Chief: 1 dead, 1 in custody following shooting in Muscatine
Rock Island heavy police presence and crime scene tape.
1 killed, 2 injured in Rock Island shooting
Nerdspeak Brewery announces "likely closing."
Bettendorf brewery announces ‘likely closing’
A 92-year-old man from Long Grove, Iowa takes on the challenge of driving nearly 2,000 miles on...
92-year-old man drives his motorcycle from Iowa to Canadian border
Temperature could be close to 100° in the Quad Cities.
Storms end this evening, Triple digit heat and an active weather period ahead

Latest News

Tyler Underwood, 33, is facing multiple charges after police say he fired into a crowd outside...
Man charged with firing into crowd outside Burlington tavern
The Ogle County Sheriff’s Office said Jason L. Endress, 44, of Morrison, was arrested around...
Clinton High School teacher charged with sexual abuse in Ogle County
Heat Index could be as high as 110°
FIRST ALERT DAY Wednesday through Friday for Excessive Heat
FIRST ALERT DAY: Excessive heat continues through Friday, with a couple chances of storms