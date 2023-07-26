1 injured, 1 charged in Mercer County shooting

MERCER Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A man was injured in a shooting Tuesday night in New Windsor, Mercer County sheriff’s deputies said.

Around 11 p.m., deputies on routine patrol heard gunfire and someone yelling.

According to deputies, they located a man with two gunshot wounds. Deputies performed emergency first aid before the man could be taken to an area hospital.

The man’s condition was not known Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies said they detained Trenton Deshane, 32, of New Windsor, while formal charges are filed.

Deputies added there is no continuing risk to the public at this time. No other information was released.

