3rd annual ‘The Heights of The Era’ hits Lindsay Park Friday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A free summer music festival is set to return for a third year to kick off the Quad City Times Bix 7 weekend.

The 2023 event festivities will take place on Friday, July 28 (the night before Quad-City Times Bix7) on the lush and sprawling Lindsay Park Lawn in the Village of East Davenport from 1:30 to 11 p.m.

THOTE is FREE admission and BYO (food, beverage, chairs, lawn blanket) is encouraged. Food and beverage tickets will be available for purchase on a “first come, first serve” basis.

For more information, visit https://www.theheightsoftheera.com/

