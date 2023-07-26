Bellevue woman selected as ‘American Honey Princess’

BELLEVUE, Iowa (KWQC) -Back in February, the American Beekeeping Federation announced that a girl who grew up in Bellevue was selected as the 2023 American Honey Princess in Jacksonville, Florida.

Allison Hager is a 22-year-old young lady who first became interested in beekeeping at the age of 13 and has been a passional about beekeeping and about being an advocate for honey bees (and other pollinators).

Prior to being selected as the American Honey Princess, Hager served as the 2022 Iowa Honey Queen.

Allison is now actively promoting the beekeeping industry throughout the United States and her presentation (including a delicious recipe for Energy Balls) on Paula Sands Live is an example of her mission.

To make the Energy Balls recipe, combine 1 cup quick oats, 1/2 cup chocolate chips, 1/2 cup ground flaxseed, 1 TBSP vanilla extract, 1/2 cup of peanut butter, and 1/3 cup honey in a bowl. Hand roll the mixture into balls. Store in refrigerator or freezer.

Plentiful information about honey--including many more recipes--are available at www.honey.com.

To follow Allison and the current American Honey Queen, Selena Rampolla, visit http://www.buzzingacrossamerica.com/ or follow their “sweet” campaigns within the American Honey Queen program, on Facebook here.

For more information about beekeeping or to donate as a means of support for honey bees and pollinators, visit https://abfnet.org/# or call 317-503-0583.

