Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley holds ribbon cutting at new Quad Cities Mentoring Center

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley (BBBSMV) held a ribbon cutting to dedicate the Optimist Plaza and The BIG Room at the organizations new Quad Cities Mentoring Center.

“These projects highlight how our community comes together and collaborates to make things happen,” said Jay Justin, President and CEO of BBBSMV. “Each project involve such a great group of companies, organizations and volunteers to make possible.”

BBBSMV representatives say that Optimist Plaza is a unique project that involved a total excavation and design of a new outdoor asset for the organization. It will be used to host various events and gatherings for the organization including match activities, committee meetings, social events, family and match meetings, and other types of functions.

Additionally, BBBSMV representatives added that local contractors Goetz Concrete and East Moline Glass oversaw the construction aspects of the project that was supported by four Iowa Optimist Clubs and the Optimist International Foundation, which together raised and donated over $15,000.

The BIG Room is a new state-of-the-art training facility made possible by Solutions Management Group (SMG), according to BBBSMV representatives.

“I love what Big Brothers Big Sisters stands for and I have seen firsthand as a Big Brother the impact it makes in our community,” commented Keith Lindbloom, President and CEO of SMG. “We have the talent and technology to help advance the quality of the training and supports they provide volunteers, families and community stakeholders. This makes them a stronger organization with greater impact on children, families and volunteers.”

According to a media release from BBBSMV DMW Designs coordinated the final branding for both projects.

Representatives with BBBSMV also say that both spaces will be made available for other organizations in the community to use as needed.

“We have already had service clubs and community organizations use the new spaces, which is great,” commented Justin.

