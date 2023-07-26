Blood donors offered new opportunity to support students and teachers at ImpactLife

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - ImpactLife is offering blood donors a new opportunity to support students and teachers, while donations are an urgent need.

Through Sept. 10, everyone who gives blood at ImpactLife donor centers or blood drives will receive a voucher to redeem for the donor’s choice of an electronic gift card or an equivalent value contribution to AdoptAClassroom.org, a national nonprofit that funds PreK-12 teachers and schools across the U.S. to help equip more classrooms and students for success and offset the financial burden on teachers.

The promotion comes while the region’s blood supply is in need, Public Relations Manager Kirby Winn said in a media release. O-positive and O-negative red blood cell inventories have ranged from just 1.5 days to a 3-days in recent weeks, while ImpactLife says they try to maintain a 5- to 7-day supply for all blood types and components to optimally meet patient needs across our region.

To find an ImpactLife Donor Center location or mobile blood drive, call (800) 747-5401, or schedule online at www.bloodcenter.org/locations or via the ImpactLife mobile app.

ImpactLife Donor Rewards: July 24 through September 10

