Chevy Bolt EV is returning to market

GM announced that the Chevrolet Bolt EV is returning to the market.
GM announced that the Chevrolet Bolt EV is returning to the market.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - General Motors is bringing one of its electric vehicles back to the market.

On Tuesday, the automaker announced plans to introduce a model of the Chevrolet Bolt EV, but GM did not share a timeline for the new release and left out specific details about the next-generation Bolt.

The company said the new electric vehicle model will feature the latest in GM’s flexible electric vehicle architecture called Ultium.

GM has said that the Ultium battery technology will be the basis of its future vehicles.

This announcement comes a few months after GM decided it would end production of the Chevrolet Bolt EV.

At the time, the carmaker noted the popular EV model did not use the Ultium platform, unlike its other newer EV vehicles.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief: 1 dead, 1 in custody following shooting in Muscatine
Chief: 1 dead, 1 in custody following shooting in Muscatine
Rock Island heavy police presence and crime scene tape.
1 killed, 2 injured in Rock Island shooting
Nerdspeak Brewery announces "likely closing."
Bettendorf brewery announces ‘likely closing’
A 92-year-old man from Long Grove, Iowa takes on the challenge of driving nearly 2,000 miles on...
92-year-old man drives his motorcycle from Iowa to Canadian border
Temperature could be close to 100° in the Quad Cities.
Storms end this evening, Triple digit heat and an active weather period ahead

Latest News

A California man says an officer used excessive force.
GRAPHIC: Police accused of using excessive force
The U.S. Mint announced the next five women to be featured on quarters; the 2024 quarters will...
5 American women will appear on new quarters in 2024
FILE - Tuesday's jump comes after an increase in oil prices, which have climbed to three-month...
Gas prices see biggest one-day increase in a year
A crane is on fire in Manhattan on Wednesday morning.
Large crane collapses, catches fire on NY high-rise
Florida may have set record for warmest seawater