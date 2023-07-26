City of Galesburg names new deputy police chief

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Galesburg promotes Lt. Kevin Legate to Galesburg Deputy Police Chief.

“We are pleased to announce the selection of Kevin Legate as the next Deputy Police Chief,” said Interim City Manager Wayne Carl. “I am confident his skills and experience make him the ideal candidate to successfully take on this leadership role within the Police Department.”

Legate will officially fill the role on July 31, according to city officials. He replaces Deputy Chief Hostens who left the Galesburg Police Department in June to accept the position of Chief of Police for Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin.

“I am honored to have been selected as the Deputy Police Chief,” Legate said. “I look forward to continuing to serve the citizens of Galesburg, developing the potential of personnel within our organization, and implementing goals and initiatives to make our community a safe place for residents to call home.”

A swearing-in ceremony for Deputy Police Chief Legate will be held on July 31 at 10 a.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall, 55 West Tompkins Street. The public is invited and welcome to attend.

Legate was selected after an internal search was done, with seven well-qualified internal applicants interviewing for the position. According to city officials, Legate rose to the top of a very competitive pool of applicants through his extensive and varied law enforcement experience and productive leadership style.

Legate started as a patrol officer for Rock Island, Illinois, before joining the Galesburg Police Department in 2001 as a patrol officer, city officials said. He also served as a MEG Agent with the Peoria Multi-County Narcotic Unit before returning to the Galesburg Police Department in 2009 as an Investigator, then rose through the ranks to serve as a Sergeant, Lieutenant. Legate graduated from Western Illinois University with a bachelor of law enforcement and justice administration.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.