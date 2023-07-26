Coffee House Cafe and Goods

Coffee House Cafe and Goods
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Coffee House Cafe and Goods is located at 1315 Jersey Ridge Road, Davenport.

The destination coffee shop offers a wonderful selection of specialty drinks, wines and beers, delicious menu items, and the many special events (such as music performances and more) hosted at the location. Coffee flights were mentioned as being a very popular request of their customer base.

For more information about Coffee House, visit https://thecoffeehouseqc.com/ or call 563-484-9808.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief: 1 dead, 1 in custody following shooting in Muscatine
Chief: 1 dead, 1 in custody following shooting in Muscatine
Rock Island heavy police presence and crime scene tape.
1 killed, 2 injured in Rock Island shooting
Nerdspeak Brewery announces "likely closing."
Bettendorf brewery announces ‘likely closing’
A 92-year-old man from Long Grove, Iowa takes on the challenge of driving nearly 2,000 miles on...
92-year-old man drives his motorcycle from Iowa to Canadian border
Temperature could be close to 100° in the Quad Cities.
Storms end this evening, Triple digit heat and an active weather period ahead

Latest News

Coffee House Cafe and Goods coffee flights
Coffee House Cafe and Goods
Allison Hager, 2023 American Honey Princess
Bellevue woman selected as ‘American Honey Princess’
Allison Hager, 2023 American Honey Princess
Bellevue woman selected as ‘American Honey Princess’
The City of Galesburg Parks and Recreation Department is set to host a public input meeting...
Dale Kelley Tot Lot park public input meeting held Wednesday