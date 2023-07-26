Dale Kelley Tot Lot park public input meeting held Wednesday

Jul. 26, 2023
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Galesburg Parks and Recreation Department is set to host a public input meeting about Dale Kelley Tot Lot park improvements Wednesday.

The meeting will be held at Dale Kelley Tot Lot, 599 W. Tompkins Street at 6 p.m., according to city officials. Meet with the Director of Parks and Recreation and staff to share thoughts and ideas.

Please contact Elizabeth Varner, Director of Parks and Recreation, at 309-344-3140 or evarner@ci.galesburg.il.us for more information

