Emails reveal more information about ‘communication protocol’ in Davenport City Hall

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - In June, a Davenport City Council member, announced that she and another alderman were put on a so-called “communication protocol” by City Attorney Tom Warner.

Through a Freedom of Information Act request, TV6 News obtained emails regarding the policy, and how it is being applied to elected officials.

It asked the city to provide emails to Eighth Ward Alderwomen Judith Lee and Seventh Ward Alderman Derek Cornette about the protocols, from Warner, City Administrator Corri Spiegel and any other relevant staff.

The request returned eight emails from Warner — six to Lee and two to Cornette. Each mentioned the protocol but never quoted the policy from a city handbook.

“Based upon your communications and interactions with city staff, per my responsibility under the law and City administrative policies, do not speak to or otherwise communicate with any staff member other than myself or Brian Heyer until our meeting tomorrow at 4 PM,” Warner wrote to Cornette on May 22.

They direct the alderpeople to send any questions or comments for staff to Warner, acting as a middleman between them and employees.

Both Lee and Cornette claim, the policy doesn’t exist in writing.

According to Cornette, he was placed on the directive following inappropriate comments he admits to making toward city staff earlier this year. Since then he claims to have corrected his behavior and moved on.

For Lee, the saga dates back to the winter, when she asked city staff about a large number of employees taking retirement packages earlier than expected, and later possible environmental violations at an old city dump.

“They made up a protocol because they were unhappy with the questions I was asking,” Lee said.

According to emails, Warner claims these actions were inappropriate for a city council member, and was why she was placed on the protocol.

“On January 18, 2023, I informed you that a communication protocol was being put into place due to your recent pattern of directing staff and attempting to micromanage projects,” Warner wrote to Lee on March 24.

Both city council members feel the policy is slowing down, or even stopping their work.

“My job as an elected official is to serve my constituents,” Lee said. “[To] do it working with the city who provides information who can help come up with solutions to things, to problems that need to be resolved.”

Emails show Warner directed staffers not to communicate with the alderpeople.

For the first three months under it, Lee complied with the protocol.

“I didn’t want to put staff in an awkward position,” Lee said. “In my experience, and interacting with staff for two and a half years, they have been very cooperative and helpful with me.”

Lee has had her time under the protocol extended by Warner through the end of the year — coinciding with the end of her term — with no directive on how to get off it.

At the June 15 city council meeting she brought to light the protocol was in place, announcing she would no longer comply.

“I believe [staff] do not have a choice. They have been told that this is the protocol and they will follow it,” Lee said. “I understand.”

Lee has retained her own attorney for the matter.

Weeks after her comments, she claims she is still being roadblocked.

“It’s an obstruction of my official duties as an elected official,” Lee said. “It does not serve my constituents.”

As of July 21, Cornette was also still under the protocol, with no instructions on how to return to normal business.

In a statement to TV6 News Warner said he wouldn’t comment in-depth on the policy as it is a personnel issue.

“The communication protocols were put in place in an effort to protect city employees from further violations of their rights,” Warner wrote. “The protocols are very simple and have been communicated to both aldermen. They should [be] easy to follow and do not limit the information available to the aldermen.”

Warner was asked if the protocol exists in writing, however, he did not provide the language of policy with his statement.

In Iowa, FOIA requests are supposed to be fulfilled within 10 business days — 20 if they contain confidential information.

TV6 filed its request on June 20.

The city responded on July 24 — 35 days after the original request.

