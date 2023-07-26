Finger-prick blood test for Alzheimer’s brings promise in detection

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Results from a simple, finger-prick blood test are promising and may help detect Alzheimer’s at home or in the doctor’s office.

Research trials on this diagnostic test were more than 80% accurate in identifying Alzheimer’s-related changes — significantly better than doctors in the study who did not have access to the test.

Megan Pedersen, Senior Program Manager at Alzheimer’s Association, discusses this and other exciting announcements shared at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference® (AAIC®) 2023, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, earlier this month.

Other topics of discussion included the latest statistics on the prevalence of Alzheimer’s Disease by county in the Quad Cities region. It averages around 11% of the population.

Tips about how to prevent dementia include keeping your mind and body active (like volunteering) and eating a well-balanced diet since 80 percent of one’s immune system is in the gut biome.

For more information, visit https://www.alz.org/ or call the 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.

