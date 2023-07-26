Genesis Health System president to lead MercyOne’s Eastern Iowa Division

Iowa (KWQC) - Genesis Health System president, Kurt Andersen, MD, will lead as the new MercyOne Eastern Iowa president.

The announcement comes as the group is working to integrate as a Regional Health Ministry of Trinity Health, and also integrating Genesis Health System into MercyOne.

Earlier in the 2023 year MercyOne announced the new operating model to transition to three divisions: Western, Central and Eastern. This work includes redesigning the leadership structure of the Eastern Division.

According to the release, Andersen will oversee all Genesis, Dubuque, Clinton and surrounding areas’ locations in his new role. He will assume his new role on Aug. 1.

Andersen will join Tom Clark, president for the Western Division and Mike Wegner, president for the Central Division, in leading the newly formed divisions across the RHM, the release said. Andersen and Tom will report to Mike for operations and finance. The three presidents will report to Bob Ritz, MercyOne CEO and President, for strategy, governance and advocacy.

Kay Takes, current Eastern Iowa president, will retain her role as president of MercyOne Dubuque and report directly to Andersen, officials said. Mellissa Wood, COO and Chief Nursing Officer for MercyOne Clinton will continue to serve as the leader of MercyOne Clinton and report to Andersen.

For more information about MercyOne and our services visit MercyOne.org.

