Iowa and Illinois among states involved in Speed Awareness Day on July 26

CLINTON COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) - Today 11 states took part in Speed Awareness Day including Iowa and Illinois.

The goal of this campaign is to raise awareness and save lives.

It is also an effort to address a continued trend of speeding and hazardous moving violations leading to personal injury or fatal crashes.

Lieutenant Jeffrey Reyhons of the Clinton County Sheriffs Office said when it comes to traffic law violations, speeding is at the top of the list.

”I would say it’s number one, obviously,” Reyhons said. “There’s more cars driving around, more people speeding then say, not wearing their seatbelts. You know, Iowa generally is a 90 plus percent seatbelt wearing community so, I think speeders are more prevalent than anything else.”

A focus on catching speeders on Speed Awareness Day across several states in the country, including Illinois and Iowa, Reyhons says on certain days speeding violations can get hefty and the excuses are pretty consistent.

“Appointments, late for my appointment, late to pick up my kids, I have to go to the doctor, stuff like that.” Reyhons said.

When it comes to reduced speed through construction zones, Reyhons says drivers do a good job, for the most part, slowing down and watching out for workers.

“I think people do a better job of realizing that there is a reduced speed zone through the construction,” Reyhons said. “There’s a reason why they slow people down, not only for the safety of themselves, but also the workers.”

Reyhons mentions traffic deaths in the state of Iowa are high and to always be safe out there and obey all traffic laws.

“We’re usually in the 300 area,” Reyhons said. “300 or more traffic fatalities in the state of Iowa which is pretty close to one a day.”

“I’ve covered a lot of traffic accidents that were speed related, wear your seatbelt, slow down, get there safe, that’s the main thing.”

According to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration, drivers who speed are also more likely to engage in other risky behaviors.

Speeding is involved in one-third of all motor vehicle deaths nationwide.

