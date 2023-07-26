Iowa State Auditor, Rob Sand visits Davenport as part of his “100 Town Hall Tour”

Iowa's State Auditor stopped off in Davenport today for his 100 Town Hall Tour.
By Solomon Ladvienka
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa’s State Auditor stopped off in Davenport today for his 100 Town Hall Tour.

About 20 people came out to hear what Rob Sand had to say at Fejervary Park. The goal is to talk with people about the condition of the State’s finances and the work being done in the State Auditor’s office.

Sand says one of his Office’s top priorities is to enforce current laws, that hold people in power accountable.

“It’s past time that the Iowa Legislator to make the embezzlement of funds a mandatory prison sentence,” said Sand. “We have been sitting here having public servant after public servant, who abuses their position get probation and it’s obvious that the consequence isn’t enough to keep people from doing this type of thing.”

Sand had represented both Republicans and Democrats before but ultimately, he wants justice for what is right.

“This has been 13 years of focus on accountability for people of positions of trust and power,” said Sand. “I think that the way that I approach the office as well as I approach the world, is that I’m more focused on truth and less focus on party and there’s a good chunk of people out there that appreciate that.”

Sand concluded his Town Hall Tour in Tipton, after concluding stops in Fort Madison, Burlington, Wapello and Muscatine.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief: 1 dead, 1 in custody following shooting in Muscatine
Chief: 1 dead, 1 in custody following shooting in Muscatine
Rock Island heavy police presence and crime scene tape.
1 killed, 2 injured in Rock Island shooting
Nerdspeak Brewery announces "likely closing."
Bettendorf brewery announces ‘likely closing’
A 92-year-old man from Long Grove, Iowa takes on the challenge of driving nearly 2,000 miles on...
92-year-old man drives his motorcycle from Iowa to Canadian border
Temperature could be close to 100° in the Quad Cities.
Storms end this evening, Triple digit heat and an active weather period ahead

Latest News

‘Unintended consequences’ Harvard Law School says EATS Act could backfire on Iowa farmers
‘Unintended consequences’ Harvard Law School says EATS Act could backfire on Iowa farmers
Iowa's State Auditor stopped off in Davenport today for his 100 Town Hall Tour.
Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand visits Davenport as part of his “100 Town Hall Tour”
The biggest of the mini McClellan Heights dollhouse, built at the event.
Setup for The Heights of the Era music festival
The downtown roundabout rendering.
Rock Island looks to revamp their downtown