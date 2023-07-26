Iowa State Auditor, Rob Sand visits Davenport as part of his “100 Town Hall Tour”

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa’s State Auditor stopped off in Davenport today for his 100 Town Hall Tour.

About 20 people came out to hear what Rob Sand had to say at Fejervary Park. The goal is to talk with people about the condition of the State’s finances and the work being done in the State Auditor’s office.

Sand says one of his Office’s top priorities is to enforce current laws, that hold people in power accountable.

“It’s past time that the Iowa Legislator to make the embezzlement of funds a mandatory prison sentence,” said Sand. “We have been sitting here having public servant after public servant, who abuses their position get probation and it’s obvious that the consequence isn’t enough to keep people from doing this type of thing.”

Sand had represented both Republicans and Democrats before but ultimately, he wants justice for what is right.

“This has been 13 years of focus on accountability for people of positions of trust and power,” said Sand. “I think that the way that I approach the office as well as I approach the world, is that I’m more focused on truth and less focus on party and there’s a good chunk of people out there that appreciate that.”

Sand concluded his Town Hall Tour in Tipton, after concluding stops in Fort Madison, Burlington, Wapello and Muscatine.

