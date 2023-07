DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The River Bandits entertained the home fans Tuesday night, defeating the Lansing Lugnuts, 3-1. The two teams play again on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at Modern Woodmen Park.

Elsewhere, the Clinton Lumberkings defeated the Burlington Bees, 7-3, Tuesday night. The two teams will square off again on Wednesday in Burlington at 6:30 p.m.

