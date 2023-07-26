Man charged with firing into crowd outside Burlington tavern

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A man is facing multiple charges after police say he fired into a crowd outside a Burlington tavern.

Police said around 2 a.m. Sunday, officers were sent to Doc’s Tavern, 1622 Aetna St., for a report of gunfire.

Tavern patrons told officers Tyler Underwood, 33, had been at the tavern and, upon leaving at closing time, fired shots into a crowd, police said.

Officers were told Underwood left the area on foot, police said.

Officers found Underwood a few blocks from the tavern; he did not have a gun and was arrested for public intoxication.

According to police, officers learned a short time later that a man arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to his shin. The man said the shooting happened at Doc’s, according to police.

Police said Underwood was additionally charged with willful injury, possession of a firearm by a felon, aggravated assault, reckless use of a firearm, and intimidation with a firearm.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.