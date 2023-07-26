MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -Midwest Technical Institute (MTI) is a nationally accredited vocational college that offers an alternative to the traditional four-year college experience. Students who pursue a trade school education in mechanical trades, allied health, cosmetology, or truck driving are making an investment in their future. and MTI can help.

Watch the guest interviews to learn about programming and so much more.

Midwest Technical Institute is located at 3620 Avenue of the Cities, Moline. The phone number is (309) 277-7900.

For more information, visit the website at www.MidwestTech.edu.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.