OSHA explains how workplaces can combat hot temperatures

PEORIA, Ill. (KWQC) -The Occupational Safety and Health Administraiton (OSHA) is responsible for enforcing workplace safety laws across the United States and with excessive heat warnings in the QCA this week, TV6 reached out to see how the organization navigates extreme temperatures in the workplace.

The agency says for heat related issues, they look for three factors when conducting inspections. Those include water, rest and shade or a cool space indoors.

Justin Sternes is an assistant area director for OSHA in Peoria, Illinois and he says right now, OSHA is looking for workers being provided cold water with increased consumption.

OSHA also added that they’re looking for workers to take more frequent breaks in the shade or in coolers spots to prevent heat-related illnesses.

Workers who have also been on the job longer can become acclimated to the heat, Sternes said. However, newer workers tend to be more vulnerable in the heat due to lack of exposure to the elements.

Sternes stressed that workers need to report to their employers if the air conditioning stops working or if employees are not getting enough water or breaks. If employers do not respond, then the worker should file a formal complaint with OSHA.

“Anybody that files a complaint can remain anonymous.” Sternes said.

According to OSHA, workers are protected by law from any recourse by the employer and the agency does not share their information with their employer.

Finally, Sternes says that business owners can proactively keep their workplace safe during extreme temperature by reaching out to insurance companies for help or by scheduling a free on-site consultation with OSHA.

For additional information about OSHA, click here or call 800.321.OSHA.

