Plea hearing set for East Moline woman charged in 2022 I-74 pedestrian bridge crash

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The woman accused of hitting three people, killing two, with her car on the I-74 pedestrian bridge in 2022 has a plea hearing set for Sept. 15.

Chhabria A. Harris, 46, is charged with two counts of aggravated DUI causing death, one count of aggravated DUI causing death or greater bodily harm, three counts of failure to stop at the scene of an accident involving death or personal injury, three counts of aggravated reckless driving, and two counts of reckless homicide.

She is also facing an aggravated battery charge from her time at the Rock Island County Jail.

Around 1:56 a.m. May 22, Moline police responded to the pedestrian bike path on the new I-74 bridge for a report of a crash.

Officers found three people that had been struck by an SUV, driven by Harris, on the path, according to a media release from the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Ethan Lee Gonzalez, 21, and Anthony M. Castaneda, 18, both of Moline, died from their injuries. A third man also was injured, according to the release.

Harris was found in East Moline getting out of a Cadillac Escalade SUV, which matched witness’s statements from the I-74 bridge, according to the release.

