Police chief out in Princeton, Iowa

PRINCETON, Iowa (KWQC) - After only a year on the job, the Princeton police chief has resigned and is expected to accept a severance package today.

Wyatt Heyvaert’s law enforcement certification is at the center of the story.

Heyvaert was hired by Princeton in July 2022, but the problems didn’t start until May.

That’s when the city council learned he was not a licensed law enforcement officer.

While off-duty as his job in Albany, Illinois, Heyvaert was in a traffic collision in August 2021. He was issued a ticket for leaving the scene of a traffic crash accident and later convicted of a misdemeanor.

“It was a mistake I made and something I..., you know, paid dearly for,” Heyvaert said.

But Iowa’s police academy didn’t learn about the conviction until it did its own background check – after Heyvaert had been on the job in Princeton for eight months.

Some council members told TV6 they didn’t know about the prior conviction.

Nevertheless, the council opted to keep Hayvaert, but in a new role, as city manager. That meant there was no one to police the city.

It didn’t go over well.

“You know, Princeton is growing, but it’s not Le Claire. And to not have a police chief, but have a city manager just didn’t make a lot of sense to a lot of citizens,” he said. “I felt the heat to the mayor. I felt the heat to the to the city council.

“And, you know, between that and having a, a very, very good offer to the private sector. You know, I chose to resign.”

Mayor Kevin Kernan called the entire process a mess. He blames the state for letting the certification process take so long.

“This board let us go almost a year with him as our chief before letting us know they’re not going to approve him.” Kernan said. “We were just miffed by how it was handled with the board.”

Kernan said that as soon as they got the letter, they acted upon it. Heyvaert turned in his badge, and Kernan said the city moved on.

A retired law enforcement officer and a part-timer are patrolling Princeton until it can find a new chief. A job description is on its website.

