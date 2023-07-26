Police: Davenport 18-year-old charged in connection to crash with stolen car

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport 18-year-old is charged in connection with a crash that injured two in March, while in a stolen car.

Aleo Battie, 18, is charged with first-degree theft, a Class C felony, and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious injury, an aggravated misdemeanor.

According to an arrest affidavit;

The Davenport Police Department saw a crash about 11:23 p.m. on March 21, with a stolen gray 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee with an uninvolved 2005 Kia Sportage in the area of West 4th Street and Harrison Street.

Battie was identified as the driver of the stolen Jeep, west on 4th Street from Main Street. Police said as the Jeep approached Harrison Street it hit the Kia, which caused the Kia to hit the H&R Block building, at 400 Harrison Street.

Battie left the scene after the crash, running south on Harrison Street, and was lost after, police said.

According to police, the Kia had three people in the car and two were taken to an area hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Shortly after, police said they found Battie in the ally between West 3rd and West 4th streets east of Western Avenue. He was found with the stolen Jeep’s key fob in his pocket, according to the affidavit.

A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 8 at the Scott County Courthouse, court records show. Battie was released on a promise to appear at all future court proceedings.

