POLICE: Section of Westbound Locust Street closed due to fallen tree

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A part of Westbound Locust Street has been reported closed, Tuesday night, due to a fallen tree in the roadway.

According to the Davenport Police Department, at approximately 8 p.m., a tree fell in the roadway at Westbound Locust Street and Oak Lane.

According to Davenport Police, a tree has fallen in the roadway on Westbound Locust Street.
According to Davenport Police, a tree has fallen in the roadway on Westbound Locust Street.(Davenport Police Department)

Police ask drivers to use other routes if possible.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief: 1 dead, 1 in custody following shooting in Muscatine
Chief: 1 dead, 1 in custody following shooting in Muscatine
Rock Island heavy police presence and crime scene tape.
1 killed, 2 injured in Rock Island shooting
A criminal investigation is underway in the downtown Davenport building collapse.
Criminal case opened in Davenport building collapse
Michael “Hoogie” Hoogerwerf won a $1 million Mega Millions® prize.
Davenport man wins $1 Million Mega Millions prize
A 92-year-old man from Long Grove, Iowa takes on the challenge of driving nearly 2,000 miles on...
92-year-old man drives his motorcycle from Iowa to Canadian border

Latest News

The former police chief of Princeton, Iowa, accepted a severance package after the city learned...
Police chief out in Princeton, Iowa
Princeton, Iowa, police chief, out.
6 p.m., Police chief out in Princeton, Iowa
First Alert Forecast - Triple digits heat indexes arrive for MOST of the QCA Wednesday
1
Whiteside County Economic Development gives update on area projects