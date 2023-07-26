POLICE: Section of Westbound Locust Street closed due to fallen tree

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A part of Westbound Locust Street has been reported closed, Tuesday night, due to a fallen tree in the roadway.

According to the Davenport Police Department, at approximately 8 p.m., a tree fell in the roadway at Westbound Locust Street and Oak Lane.

According to Davenport Police, a tree has fallen in the roadway on Westbound Locust Street. (Davenport Police Department)

Police ask drivers to use other routes if possible.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.