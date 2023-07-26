POLICE: Section of Westbound Locust Street closed due to fallen tree
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A part of Westbound Locust Street has been reported closed, Tuesday night, due to a fallen tree in the roadway.
According to the Davenport Police Department, at approximately 8 p.m., a tree fell in the roadway at Westbound Locust Street and Oak Lane.
Police ask drivers to use other routes if possible.
