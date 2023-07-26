Rock Island looks to revamp their downtown

Rock Island City Council held a session on Monday about the 7.3 million dollar proposal to revamp their downtown.
By Brianna Ballog
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island officials proposed a new plan for their downtown. On Monday, Rock Island City Council held a session about the 7.3 million dollar proposal.

Some ideas included a round-about on 2nd Avenue and 18th Street, outdoor dining at restaurants, an arts alley and a dog park.

A public and online survey was sent out about the improvements and in both surveys over 80% voted in favor of the idea.

The city counselors decided to revisit the topic at a later date.

