Setup for The Heights of the Era music festival

The biggest of the mini McClellan Heights dollhouse, built at the event.
The biggest of the mini McClellan Heights dollhouse, built at the event.(KWQC)
By Brianna Ballog
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Setup has started for the third year of The Heights of the Era music festival in the Village of East Davenport.

The festival starts on Friday at 1:30 p.m. and lasts until 11 p.m.

“We’re bringing Bix music back to Bix weekend but it’s more than just Bix-Bider Back music that we’re celebrating it’s really the evolution of the American language of jazz,” said Michelle Solis Russell, partner of Russell Group.

The event started in 2021 by Russell construction and they invest over $150,000 to make Bix weekend even more exciting for the Quad Cities.

“The community is about more than just running, more than RAGBRAI, it’s about getting out. It’s more than music so we’re trying to bring more of those things together to make our community more just have tons of opportunities to get out and be together and have some fun,” said Solis Russell.

Performances for the festival include Tuba Skinny and six additional bands from across the country.

New this year, the kids will have something to look forward to with a mini McClellan Heights dollhouse neighborhood.

Even though the forecast is calling for intense heat, there will be ways to cool off with a water tunnel.

“It’s donated by Iowa American Water company generously, it’s gonna be actually right over here so it’s an opportunity to, it’s like a big blow up bouncy house but water through it so that you can kinda just walk on through and cool off,” said Solis Russell.

