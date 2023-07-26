Speech-in-noise hearing loss linked to 91% increase in dementia risk

This type of hearing impairment is also a recognized symptom of dementia
By Debbie McFadden
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC)-People who have trouble hearing in busy public venues--such as a restaurant--could be at greater risk of developing dementia, an Oxford University study has revealed.

Taylor Parker from Concept By Iowa Hearing informs viewers on the troublesome statistics and implications of the study. He points out that the inability to hear in noisy environments---such as in train stations, restaurants or cocktail parties--is the top reason people seek hearing screenings and solutions.

Researchers studied data from more than 82,000 people aged 60 and above (and free from dementia at baseline), and found that difficulty hearing spoken conversation is associated with up to a 91 percent increase in risk for dementia after tracking longitudinal data.

The takeaway is that addressing hearing impairment early is a promising target for dementia prevention. Concept By Iowa always offers free hearing screenings that include a speech-in-noise assessment.

