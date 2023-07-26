UI Sports Medicine’s ‘Sideline Management Course’

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWQC) - University of Iowa Sports Medicine offered its expertise to local athletic trainers and medical professionals through a course that offers simulated training for sideline care.

“We realize that not every school in the area has the same resources, and so that’s kind of why we are working here is to make sure the high school personnel physicians, athletic trainers that take care of athletes in our communities have the same levels of preparation and care and the same result,” said Matt Doyle, who works with University of Iowa Sports Medicine outreach, and is certified athletic trainer.

The annual training covers practices and procedures on how to handle cardiac arrest, spinal injuries, and breathing emergencies.

“You kind of break it down into really two facets. If you’ve got a life-saving situation, you are just starting off by looking for consciousness. Do they have an airway, are they breathing? Do they have circulation?” Doyle said. “Once you already get a response from an athlete, you know you’ve moved past that and you can start to, know, take a focused approach on extremities or muscular-skeletal knee injury.”

Doyle said the first step in handling an on-field emergency is to remain calm.

“Most health care providers have rehearsed and practiced and thought through it, but when you add in the element of the crowd, and other bystanders that heightens the intensity a little bit,” Doyle said. “For example, in front of a crowd at Kinnick, you could have 70,000 or a national tv audience as well. So just prepare yourself mentally for that stress. It’s really the same problem but your under a little bit more focus.”

Doyle added there is a standard process that is rehearsed and trained when approaching an athlete who’s been injured.

“We talk a lot about prior preparation and just thinking ahead, planning ahead, so it isn’t the first time you’ve thought about this. Before an event, you should have all those things in place and our team, our healthcare team, has really worked on those things leading up in the preseason and before an event occurs,” Doyle said. “Because you don’t experience [on-field emergencies] frequently, you need to practice and be prepared ahead of time. "

University of Iowa Sports Medicine said the goal is to continue holding this training in the future.

