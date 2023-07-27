Amber Alert canceled after Burlington girl found

Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.(NCMEC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 7:25 AM CDT
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Burlington Police say a missing 14-year-old girl was found alive in Burlington Friday.

Police say, Caydence Roberts, 14, was found Friday in Burlington, Iowa. The Amber Aert was canceled.

“Thank you to the public for assistance in this matter. The facts and circumstances surrounding this Amber Alert are still under investigation,” Burlington police said in a Facebook post.

Roberts was reported missing by police on Wednesday. An Amber Alert was issued Thursday.

