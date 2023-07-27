Arconic Corporation shareholders approve acquisition of Apollo funds

PITTSBURGH (KWQC) - Arconic Corporation announced Tuesday its shareholders have voted at a special meeting to approve the company’s pending acquisition of Apollo funds.

According to a media release, the funds managed by affiliates of Apollo include a minority investment from funds managed by affiliates of Irenic Capital Management.

Arconic shareholders will receive $30 per share in cash for every share of Arconic common stock they own immediately prior to the effective time of the merger, according to the agreement.

About 99% of the shares voted were voted in favor of the merger, with approximately 76% of the total outstanding shares of Arconic common stock as of June 12, 2023, the record date for the Special Meeting, the release said.

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023, after necessary closing conditions.

According to the release, the final voting results on the proposals voted on at the Special Meeting will be set forth in a Form 8-K filed by Arconic with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.