Brick & Motor Boutique is tickled (Barbie) pink

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -Two sisters came up with a very clever idea for a local fashion and gift business inside a camper that travels around to different pop-up locations. The retailer also has a storefront location in Rock Island.

Brick and Motor Boutique is located at 1629 2nd Avenue, Rock Island, and carries trendy, affordable fashions.

During the segment, a pink celebration of outfits and accessories is shared in honor of the very successful Barbie motion picture which coincides with the 5th anniversary of the boutique business.

The retailer will be participating in Made Market QC: Summer Edition to be held at The Bend XPO, East Moline, Aug. 4-5.

For more information, visit their website at https://www.brickandmotorboutique.com/, call 309-798-8014, or email brickandmotorboutique@gmail.com.

