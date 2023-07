BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Bettendorf Police are seeking Armondo Hopson who is accused of burglary, theft and trafficking stolen weapons.

Hopson is described at 20 years old, 5-foot-11, 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

His brother Marquies Angel Jr. is wanted on similar accusations.

