Dinkins attorneys files to dismiss interrogations, testimony

Henry Dinkins’s attorneys filed several motions to dismiss anything said during interrogation from the day of Breasia Terrell’s disappearance.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Henry Dinkins’s attorneys filed several motions to dismiss anything said during interrogation from the day of Breasia Terrell’s disappearance.

Henry Dinkins is accused of kidnapping and killing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell in July 2020. He is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping.

Dinkins’s attorneys in the motion accuse the officers of violating his Miranda Rights in June 2020. According to the motion, he was denied an attorney, had his keys and phone taken away, and was not told he could leave for several hours after requesting an attorney.

His attorneys also filed a resistance to Dinkins son testifying via closed circuit television, instead of openly in the courtroom. Prosecutors filed that motion last week.

Prosecutors filed another motion for the testimony of a man who has since passed away to be used during the trial. According to the motion, the man helped Dinkins get his car out of a ditch after he crashed into it on Highway 61 in Clinton County.

The motion said Dinkins’s girlfriend at the time claimed he and Breasia left the apartment they were staying in early on July 10, 2020.

The man who helped Dinkins said that he didn’t know what was in the vehicle when asked by police, according to the motion.

A hearing on each of the motions is set for Aug. 7 and the trial is set for Aug. 8 in Linn County.

RELATED:
August trial date set for Dinkins
Status hearing held for Henry Dinkins, man charged with killing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell
Henry Dinkins says he’ll file to represent himself after second request for new attorney denied
Dinkins pleads not guilty to murder, kidnapping charges in Breasia Terrell’s death
Judge: Dinkins to be held without bond in Breasia Terrell death
Timeline of search for Breasia Terrell
Police: Human remains found are those of missing Iowa 10-year-old, Breasia Terrell
AMBER Alerts explained: Breasia Terrell’s sent days after going missing and accidentally cancelled
Search for missing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell continues
Family: Police presence on Credit Island linked to missing 10-year-old

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rock Island heavy police presence and crime scene tape.
1 killed, 2 injured in Rock Island shooting
Nerdspeak Brewery announces "likely closing."
Bettendorf brewery announces ‘likely closing’
Shortly before 4am on Saturday July 22nd, a car struck a home which resulted in a fire that...
2 killed in car that struck Viola home
Temperature could be close to 100° in the Quad Cities.
Storms end this evening, Triple digit heat and an active weather period ahead
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation

Latest News

Henry Dinkins’s attorneys filed several motions to dismiss anything said during interrogation...
Dinkins attorneys files to dismiss interrogations
KWQC First Alert Weather - Summer Heat
Excessive heat continues; Severe weather potential Friday PM
As thunderstorms rolled through the Quad Cites area Wednesday, Scott County had damaging winds.
Down-burst causes damage in Scott County
Heat Index (feels-like temperature) could exceed 110° in some areas.
FIRST ALERT DAY: Excessive Heat; Severe Storm Potential through Friday night