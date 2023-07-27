Dinkins attorneys files to dismiss interrogations, testimony

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Henry Dinkins’s attorneys filed several motions to dismiss anything said during interrogation from the day of Breasia Terrell’s disappearance.

Henry Dinkins is accused of kidnapping and killing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell in July 2020. He is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping.

Dinkins’s attorneys in the motion accuse the officers of violating his Miranda Rights in June 2020. According to the motion, he was denied an attorney, had his keys and phone taken away, and was not told he could leave for several hours after requesting an attorney.

His attorneys also filed a resistance to Dinkins son testifying via closed circuit television, instead of openly in the courtroom. Prosecutors filed that motion last week.

Prosecutors filed another motion for the testimony of a man who has since passed away to be used during the trial. According to the motion, the man helped Dinkins get his car out of a ditch after he crashed into it on Highway 61 in Clinton County.

The motion said Dinkins’s girlfriend at the time claimed he and Breasia left the apartment they were staying in early on July 10, 2020.

The man who helped Dinkins said that he didn’t know what was in the vehicle when asked by police, according to the motion.

A hearing on each of the motions is set for Aug. 7 and the trial is set for Aug. 8 in Linn County.

