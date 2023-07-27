Down-burst causes damage in Scott County

SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - As thunderstorms rolled through the Quad Cites area Wednesday, Scott County had damaging winds.

Sherry Daurer, a homeowner in the area had her property affected by the high winds.

“Yes, it was coming from everywhere. It was trying to come through the back doors. The front doors. The side door, everywhere.”

Around 7:15 a.m. near Lost Grove Lake and about five miles west of Princeton, Iowa.

“I just had a new roof put on. They just finished [Tuesday] and put new gutter guards and everything in there. They’re scattered around and trees everywhere. We just got the front yard, we have been working on it since like 7 o’clock this morning. Just got the front yard cleaned up and now they’re working on the back, and it’s kind of a mess.”

The National Weather Service officer in Davenport surveyed the damage Wednesday afternoon and said the damage was caused by and isolated down-burst, with winds of 80 to 90 miles per hour.

