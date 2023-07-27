Dozens of dogs found in Tipton property

Thirty-nine dogs were found inside a Tipton, Iowa, property.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
TIPTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Thirty-nine dogs were found inside a Tipton, Iowa, property.

The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the living conditions at the property along Highway 130 after getting complaints of dog neglect on Wednesday for dozens of animals.

The sheriff’s office removed the dogs from the property and took them to a veterinarian for care and treatment.

The investigation is ongoing, the sheriff’s department said in a new release.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Animal Rescue League of Iowa, Tipton Veterinary Clinic and other animal welfare and law enforcement agencies.

