Excessive heat continues; Severe weather potential Friday PM

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Extreme heat and humidity continue across the TV6 viewing area. Temperatures will once again soar into the upper 90′s, possibly to the 100º mark this afternoon. An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING has been issued for much of the TV6 viewing area through Friday evening. Dew points will be in the 70s, leading to heat index (feels-like temperatures) in the 105° to potentially 115° range. There will be a slight risk for an isolated storm today, but the main concern for organized storms comes tomorrow.

Friday looks to be the hottest day so far, with temperatures possibly reaching 100° in some areas. This forecast is somewhat conditional, as any early morning storm development will aide to reduce our temperatures by a few degrees. We will then turn our attention to Friday afternoon and evening, as a storm complex looks to develop out to the west of the TV6 viewing area. As these complex marches to the east, damaging winds will be possible within that complex. For this, an additional FIRST ALERT DAY has been issued for the entire TV6 viewing area through midnight Friday/Saturday morning. Stay with TV6, we will keep you updated.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. HOT! High: 98º Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Isolated storms, especially late. Low: 75º. Winds: S 5-10 MPH

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Thunderstorms are possible in the evening hours. Some could be severe. High: 100º.

