Figge In Focus: ‘A Time For Pride. The Faces Of Clock’

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Laura Wriedt with the Figge Art Museum and Adam Peters with Clock Inc. discuss the mission of Clock Inc. which involves providing a safe and reliable community center to LGBTQ+ individuals in the Quad Cities, support groups, counseling, and much more.

Wriedt and Peters share details about a new partnership at the Figge, ‘A Time For Pride. The Faces of Clock’.

Figge Art Museum information:

Address: 225 West Second Street, Davenport

Days: Tuesday through Sunday

Website: FiggeArtMuseum.org

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.