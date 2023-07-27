Figge In Focus: ‘A Time For Pride. The Faces Of Clock’
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Laura Wriedt with the Figge Art Museum and Adam Peters with Clock Inc. discuss the mission of Clock Inc. which involves providing a safe and reliable community center to LGBTQ+ individuals in the Quad Cities, support groups, counseling, and much more.
Wriedt and Peters share details about a new partnership at the Figge, ‘A Time For Pride. The Faces of Clock’.
Figge Art Museum information:
Address: 225 West Second Street, Davenport
Days: Tuesday through Sunday
Website: FiggeArtMuseum.org
