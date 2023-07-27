Figge In Focus: ‘A Time For Pride. The Faces Of Clock’

Wriedt and Peters share details about a new partnership at the Figge, ‘A Time For Pride. The Faces of Clock’.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Laura Wriedt with the Figge Art Museum and Adam Peters with Clock Inc. discuss the mission of Clock Inc. which involves providing a safe and reliable community center to LGBTQ+ individuals in the Quad Cities, support groups, counseling, and much more.

Wriedt and Peters share details about a new partnership at the Figge, ‘A Time For Pride. The Faces of Clock’.

Figge Art Museum information:

Address: 225 West Second Street, Davenport

Days: Tuesday through Sunday

Website: FiggeArtMuseum.org

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rock Island heavy police presence and crime scene tape.
1 killed, 2 injured in Rock Island shooting
Nerdspeak Brewery announces "likely closing."
Bettendorf brewery announces ‘likely closing’
Shortly before 4am on Saturday July 22nd, a car struck a home which resulted in a fire that...
2 killed in car that struck Viola home
Temperature could be close to 100° in the Quad Cities.
Storms end this evening, Triple digit heat and an active weather period ahead
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation

Latest News

Friends of Longview Park is a new non-profit organization whose goal is to restore Longview Park.
New non-profit organization announces plans to restore Longview Park
The city’s annual downtown music and arts festival that grew out of last year’s Moline 150...
Local Sponsors Pledge $85,000 to Mo. Live! event
QC Botanical Center announces new Trending Garden
QC Botanical Center to open new Trending Garden exhibit
A train derailed at the 4th Avenue crossing in Camanche Wednesday.
Train Derailment In Camanche
Arconic Corporation announced Tuesday its shareholders have voted at a special meeting to...
Arconic Corporation shareholders approve acquisition of Apollo funds