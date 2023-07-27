Financial Planning with Heidi: Financial Professionals
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Heidi Huiskamp Collins with Huiskamp Collins Investments LLC. discusses what and who a financial professional is.
Heidi breaks down several of the different avenues that financial professionals can go in, including the following:
- Life and health insurance licenses, insurance products
- Series 6 License: Mutual funds and annuities, insurance company products
- Series 7 License: Any and all investments
- Series 65 or Series 66: Can provide investment-related advice for a fee
Huiskamp Collins Investments Information:
Address- 2209 Falcon Avenue, Bettendorf, Iowa
Phone- 563-949-4705
Website- https://hhcinvestments.net/
