Financial Planning with Heidi: Financial Professionals

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Heidi Huiskamp Collins with Huiskamp Collins Investments LLC. discusses what and who a financial professional is.

Heidi breaks down several of the different avenues that financial professionals can go in, including the following:

Life and health insurance licenses, insurance products

Series 6 License: Mutual funds and annuities, insurance company products

Series 7 License: Any and all investments

Series 65 or Series 66: Can provide investment-related advice for a fee

Huiskamp Collins Investments Information:

Address- 2209 Falcon Avenue, Bettendorf, Iowa

Phone- 563-949-4705

Website- https://hhcinvestments.net/

