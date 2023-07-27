FIRST ALERT DAY: Excessive Heat; Severe Storm Potential through Friday night

Heat index values up to 115º; Severe storms move in Friday PM
By KWQC Staff and Cyle Dickens
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A FIRST ALERT DAY will be in effect for all of the TV6 viewing area from until 9 p.m. Friday for dangerous heat and oppressive humidity.

An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is now in effect for most of the TV6 viewing area, where heat index values (feels-like temperature) between 105° and 115°. The peak of the heat is forecast to be here Friday.

Heat index values could approach 115º Thursday and Friday.
Heat index values could approach 115º Thursday and Friday.(kwqc)

Remember to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water. Limit your time outdoors. Seek air conditioning when possible. Wear light weight, light colored clothing. Check on the elderly and children who can become vulnerable to this type of heat. Make sure pets have a cool place to stay and plenty of fresh water to drink.

In addition to the heat, the threat for strong to severe storms is increasing for Friday evening. With all the heat and humidity, our atmosphere remains incredibly unstable. With all this instability, and an approaching low-pressure system and cold front, a complex of storms looks to develop in the vicinity of the low and track off to the east towards our region Friday night. These storms will contain damaging winds, hail, frequent lightning and very heavy rain. The exact timing is still uncertain, for that reason the timing will be a bit broader than usual and will be from 4 p.m. through 2 a.m. Saturday. This timing is subject to change and will be fine-tuned as more forecast data comes in. The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of the TV6 viewing area in a “level 2″ risk for severe storms for Friday.

Severe storms possible on Friday evening into the overnight hours.
Severe storms possible on Friday evening into the overnight hours.(KWQC)

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

