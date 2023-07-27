Genesis GOPEDS Kids get a head start on Bix with ‘their own version of the Arconic Jr Bix’

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Bix organizers didn’t let the heat slow them down. Wednesday night, the first of several Bix events kicked off with the Genesis GOPEDS Jr Bix.

The Genesis GOPEDS Jr Bix is for kids who receive therapy from Genesis Outpatient Pediatric Therapy Center (GOPEDS), and event organizers say this event for special needs patients is “their own version of the Arconic Jr Bix.”

Event organizers added that the kids who participated in the Genesis GOPEDS Jr Bix may have mobility issues because of injury, autism, cerebral palsy, or other conditions. But, they say that the event is an excellent opportunity for these children to challenge themselves and feel a part of the Bix activities.

“Most races don’t have things set up so that its inclusive for everybody,” Katie Powers Genesis Pediatric Physical Therapist said. “So, being able to utilize your walker, being able to have a buddy with you the entire time, utilizing a wheelchair, those kind of things aren’t always allowed in certain races. "

Powers added that when these children have the opportunity to participate in a race like this, where they know it’s a comfortable environment, it makes it more successful for them. There were 72 participants this year.

The Arconic Jr Bix will take place on Friday at 6 p.m.

