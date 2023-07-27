Genesis hopes to address shortages with ‘Walk-in Wednesday’ hiring events

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Industries across the board are facing staffing shortages, leaving recruiters to come up with creative ways to find new applicants.

Officials with Genesis Health Systems created “Walk-in Wednesday” where applicants could walk in and possibly walk out with a job.

The event hosts drop-in interviews for all clinical positions, from nurses to occupational therapists to pharmacy technicians.

Each job seeker could be offered a job on the spot.

On Wednesday, the hospital held its sixth of these recruiting events.

Director of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Recruitment Megan Chadwick said it’s the first step in their efforts to only hire new employees but keep them around.

“If you go anywhere in the Quad Cities or ... within the United States, you see signs that say help wanted,” Chadwick said.

The healthcare industry has a problem — an aging workforce. Pair that with burnout from the COVID-19 pandemic, and health systems in the QC can’t find people to hire.

Inpatient Nurse Manager Trisha Chapman found the event is a great way to make connections early in the hiring process.

“It’s been amazing,” Chapman said. “When you sit here struggling as a manager going, ‘Oh, I’m not getting applications.’ Then you come to an event like this.”

She said her favorite part is being able to meet applicants.

“You realize that those people [who want to apply] are there, that want the job, that want to work here, that want to care for our patients and give them the best care that they can,” Chapman said. “It’s just exciting to be part of that and just start their journey.

Since COVID pushed many of their recruitment online, Chadwick said they’ve found shifting back to pre-pandemic methods also helps with keeping people around.

“What We’re really trying to do is humanize the experience,” Chadwick said. “[It’s] allowed people to come back to that face-to-face experience, and then ultimately made it extremely convenient for them to come into the organization as well.”

Their efforts include starting the recruitment process earlier.

It’s partnering with colleges in the area, to get students a taste of the environment.

Genesis is also hosting more camps where high schoolers get hands-on demonstrations, with IV lines, sutures and other healthcare experiences.

“We do a lot of school presentations to help them understand what are the cool careers in healthcare,” Chadwick said. “It’s really about reaching out sooner and in multiple avenues.”

For Chapman — on the frontlines — it’s been a success.

“I’ve hired about four patient care techs and one nurse. That’s really helped,” Chapman said. “They are doing successful and great on the floor. So they’ve been a great addition to our team.”

Since the hospital system started the program, they’ve hired at least 70 people from the “Walk-in Wednesday” Events.

They are held the last Wednesday of every month, at both Davenport East and Silvis medical centers.

