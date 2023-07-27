July 30 is World Day Against Trafficking in Persons

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - World Day Against Trafficking brings awareness of the crime across the world and utilizes the efforts of both the public and private sectors to prevent human trafficking at all costs.

According to the Iowa Secretary of State’s office, human trafficking is taking place across the world, and it’s happening here in Iowa. It is a crime that can occur behind closed doors, in plain sight, at a workplace, and in any area of the country. with the hopes of preventing human trafficking, Secretary Paul Pate, launched the Iowa businesses against trafficking initiative in 2022.

“I want to challenge Iowans to learn something and do something so we can combat human trafficking,” said Pate. “They’ve demonstrated in the past that when there’s a task to be taken on, Iowans are up for it and we’re asking to do that as we look at World Day Combat Trafficking this Sunday, the 30th.”

Pate claims that because of the launch of the Iowa Businesses Against Trafficking, there have been significantly more survivors coming forward. They have seen a 61% increase in tips to the hotline to the department of public safety. Even with the launch of the Iowa Businesses Against Trafficking, the Scott County Sheriff would want to see a stronger penalty to those charged with trafficking.

“I think it’s important that we look at the penalties for human trafficking that’s been done in several states here recently,” said Scott County Sheriff, Tim Lane. “Unfortunately, it looks like they’ve gone against what I’d like to see, which is lifetime for trafficking a child, which I can’t believe that anybody would be opposed to.”

According to the Polaris Project, a non-profit group that fights back against sex trafficking, it is not just women and girls that can be victims and survivors of sex trafficking. In one of their studies, they estimate that half of sex trafficking victims and survivors are male.

Here’s a list of resources available for survivors of human trafficking.

