Kicking off Bix weekend with Brady Street Sprints Thursday night

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Watch Thursday night’s Brady Street Sprints full coverage online and on air on KWQC TV6 at 7 p.m.

Brady Street Sprints is a quarter-mile climb, steeply ascending Brady Street hill.

Time trials took place during the three Bix @ 6 training runs. The top finishers each night won a Running Wild-gift certificate and made it into the final round, which will take place during the live broadcast on KWQC at 7 p.m.-TV6 Thursday night.

Thursday scheduled races:

Women’s Master

Men’s Masters

Women 30 to 39]

Men 30 to 39

Women’s Open

Men’s Open

High School Girls’ Relay

High School Boys’ Relay

Sponsor Relay

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.