Kicking off Bix weekend with Brady Street Sprints Thursday night

(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Watch Thursday night’s Brady Street Sprints full coverage online and on air on KWQC TV6 at 7 p.m.

Brady Street Sprints is a quarter-mile climb, steeply ascending Brady Street hill.

Time trials took place during the three Bix @ 6 training runs. The top finishers each night won a Running Wild-gift certificate and made it into the final round, which will take place during the live broadcast on KWQC at 7 p.m.-TV6 Thursday night.

Everything you need to know about the Bix 7

Thursday scheduled races:

  • Women’s Master
  • Men’s Masters
  • Women 30 to 39]
  • Men 30 to 39
  • Women’s Open
  • Men’s Open
  • High School Girls’ Relay
  • High School Boys’ Relay
  • Sponsor Relay

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rock Island heavy police presence and crime scene tape.
1 killed, 2 injured in Rock Island shooting
Nerdspeak Brewery announces "likely closing."
Bettendorf brewery announces ‘likely closing’
Shortly before 4am on Saturday July 22nd, a car struck a home which resulted in a fire that...
2 killed in car that struck Viola home
Temperature could be close to 100° in the Quad Cities.
Storms end this evening, Triple digit heat and an active weather period ahead
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56

Latest News

A man from Aledo is honoring the memory of his loved ones through running
Aledo man honoring memory of loved ones while running ultramarathons
Genesis GOPEDS Jr Bix.
Genesis GOPEDS Kids get a head start on Bix with ‘their own version of the Arconic Jr Bix’
The biggest of the mini McClellan Heights dollhouse, built at the event.
Setup for The Heights of the Era music festival
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley (BBBSMV) held a ribbon cutting to dedicate...
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley holds ribbon cutting at new Quad Cities Mentoring Center