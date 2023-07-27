The latest technologies for spine care treatments, therapies, and surgeries for back pain

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Chronic back and spine issues can cause myriad problems and pain. Some patients experience effects the extend from the hip all the way down to your foot (as in numbness, tingling, weakness, and more).

Michael Dolphin, DO, Head of the Spine Center at Orthopaedic Specialists, is the expert guest that discusses the array of treatments and procedures available to patients.

A consult with Dr. Dolphin would include an in-depth analysis of what to do about your specific problem and when to have surgery (or not). If surgery is a necessity, he can pinpoint which type is best (laminectomy versus laminotomy).

Dolphin strongly maintains that there are plenty of options for conservative treatments for back pain including cervical epidural injections, physical therapy, and learning to move safely.

Orthopaedic Specialists is located at 3385 Dexter Court, Davenport. For more information, visit the practice online at https://www.osquadcities.com/ or call 563-344-9292.

