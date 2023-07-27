Local Sponsors Pledge $85,000 to Mo. Live! event

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The city’s annual downtown music and arts festival that grew out of last year’s Moline 150 Sesquicentennial Celebration has secured $85,000 in sponsorship dollars, led by sponsor, John Deere.

This is the second year in a row John Deere has been a presenting sponsor, Moline city officials said in a media release. Once again, MidAmerican is sponsoring the Main Stage acts and Old National Bank is the lead financial sponsor.

Earlier this year, the Moline City Council approved $150,000 toward the two-day party that this year features a Mo.Arts! walk and a Thursday kick-off party at the John Deere Pavilion, city officials said. More information on those events will be shared in August and on the Mo.Live! website.

Sponsor funding and services will allow the City to again put on a FREE event. Mo.Live! officially kicks off on August 25 and runs through August 26. The location this year is in the Vibrant Arena parking lot.

Sponsors this year include:

  • Presenting Sponsor: John Deere
  • Financial Sponsor: Old National Bank
  • Transportation Sponsor: MetroLink
  • Main Stage Sponsor: MidAmerican Energy
  • Community Stage: Renew Moline & Moline Centre
  • Kids Zone: Hutchison Engineering
  • VIP Area: Roof Drs

Band lineups and a schedule for both the main stage and community stage are available on the Mo.Live! website.

