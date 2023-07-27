LoPiez co-owner delivers pizza during Bix

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - LoPiez pizza is delivering pizzas for the Bix but not in typical fashion. The co-owner of LoPiez pizza, Andrew Lopez, is not only delivering pizzas for the Bix, he is running in the race at the same time.

“In the past year, so I’ve connected with like the heads of the Bix and we started working together. And I thought, you know, what would be a better way to promote my business and, you know, everything local than the Bix,” said Lopez.

The idea came from Lopez wanting to get more involved with the running community.

“We’re just trying to get the word out there, you know, that we have fun things along with the Bix course to look at. And, you know, we’re just trying to get our name out there as well. Just let everyone else know, you know, within our local community, and nationwide, even worldwide, that LoPiez is a thing,” said Lopez.

For the Lopez family, running in the Bix is a tradition, however, this year is the first to deliver pizzas while running it.

“Running the Bix, it’s a yearly thing with a lot of my family, the Lopez family, my uncles, and my grandpa started running it back in like, the early 80s. So and I started running it when I was a kid and the early 90s,” said Lopez.

Lopez will be delivering pizzas by Kirkwood and Jersey Ridge road right next to the Bix Press. They will also have a food truck parked there.

There will be specials for the runners back at the restaurant, including a drink called The High Morning containing Gatorade.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.