The Market: Gift Packages and Acts of Service Love Language

Katie Thompson with The Market: A Journey To Joy shares several gift package ideas for those who’s love language is acts of service.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Katie Thompson with The Market: A Journey To Joy shares several gift package ideas for those who’s love language is acts of service.

The Market: A Journey To Joy Information:

Address- 1800 7th Avenue, Moline, Ill.

Hours: Wednesday-Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday noon to 4 p.m.

Website: https://www.themarketajourneytojoy.com/

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rock Island heavy police presence and crime scene tape.
1 killed, 2 injured in Rock Island shooting
Nerdspeak Brewery announces "likely closing."
Bettendorf brewery announces ‘likely closing’
Shortly before 4am on Saturday July 22nd, a car struck a home which resulted in a fire that...
2 killed in car that struck Viola home
Temperature could be close to 100° in the Quad Cities.
Storms end this evening, Triple digit heat and an active weather period ahead
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation

Latest News

Outside of LoPiez in downtown Davenport.
LoPiez co-owner delivers pizza during Bix
LoPiez pizza co-owner delivers pizzas for the Bix.
LoPiez pizza delivery
Burlington Police are asking for help locating Caydence Roberts, 14, after she was reported...
Burlington police searching for a missing girl
A preview to Brady Street Sprints.
5 p.m., Thursday, July 27, Bix 7, Brady Street Sprints