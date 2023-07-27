MISSING: Burlington Police searching for a missing girl

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Burlington Police are asking for help finding a missing 14-year-old.

According to police, Caydence Roberts is a white female, around 5′ feet tall, and 120 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police say she was last seen wearing a red Chicago Bulls hat, a light-colored tank top, and shorts.

If you have any information, please call DesCom at 319-671-7001 or the Burlington Police Department at 319-753-8366.

