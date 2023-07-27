MISSING: Burlington Police searching for a missing girl
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Burlington Police are asking for help finding a missing 14-year-old.
According to police, Caydence Roberts is a white female, around 5′ feet tall, and 120 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.
Police say she was last seen wearing a red Chicago Bulls hat, a light-colored tank top, and shorts.
If you have any information, please call DesCom at 319-671-7001 or the Burlington Police Department at 319-753-8366.
Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.