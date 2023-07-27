MISSING: Burlington Police searching for a missing girl

Burlington Police are asking for help locating Caydence Roberts, 14, after she was reported missing.
Burlington Police are asking for help locating Caydence Roberts, 14, after she was reported missing.(KWQC/Burlington Police)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Burlington Police are asking for help finding a missing 14-year-old.

According to police, Caydence Roberts is a white female, around 5′ feet tall, and 120 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police say she was last seen wearing a red Chicago Bulls hat, a light-colored tank top, and shorts.

If you have any information, please call DesCom at 319-671-7001 or the Burlington Police Department at 319-753-8366.

