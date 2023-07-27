Mississippi Valley Fair: fun, food, and entertainment Aug. 1-6

The Davenport fair celebrates 104 years during the upcoming Aug. 1-6 run
Mississippi Valley Fair: fun, food, and entertainment Aug. 1-6
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -One of the Quad Cities’ area’s most enjoyable weeks of the year is only days away.

Shawn Loter, General Manager of the Mississippi Valley Fair discusses the fair’s fantastic tradition and what is in store for patrons and audiences alike during the event’s 104th year.

The dates for the 2023 Mississippi Valley Fair are August 1-6. Guests must have a Fun Card to enjoy the premiere Grandstand Music entertainment throughout the week.

Locations to buy Fun Cards: the MVF office, Hy-Vee, Kwik Stars, and Great Southern Bank locations.

General Grounds Admission prices are as follows (does NOT allow admission to Grandstand):

  • Adults and children $5.00 from 7:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.
  • Adults $12.00, Children ages 4-12 $5.00 after 2:00 p.m.
  • Admission by Fun card only after 9:00 p.m.
  • Kids under 3: Free every fair day.

See the MVF Grandstand line up including Sam Hunt, Jordan Davis, Ludacris, and Limp Bizkit here.

Special days (offering FREE admission):

  • Tuesday (until 2 p.m.) is SPECIAL NEEDS DAY
  • Thursday is SENIOR & KIDS DAY
  • Sunday is MILITARY DAY (free admission with military ID for active or inactive personnel).

Carnival Wristband Days: Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday. Wristbands are $30.00. From 11:00 a.m.-5.00 p.m.

The Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds is located at 2815 West Locust Street, Davenport. For more information, call 563-326-5338.

Follow the fair on FACEBOOK.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rock Island heavy police presence and crime scene tape.
1 killed, 2 injured in Rock Island shooting
Nerdspeak Brewery announces "likely closing."
Bettendorf brewery announces ‘likely closing’
Shortly before 4am on Saturday July 22nd, a car struck a home which resulted in a fire that...
2 killed in car that struck Viola home
Temperature could be close to 100° in the Quad Cities.
Storms end this evening, Triple digit heat and an active weather period ahead
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation

Latest News

Outside of LoPiez in downtown Davenport.
LoPiez co-owner delivers pizza during Bix
LoPiez pizza co-owner delivers pizzas for the Bix.
LoPiez pizza delivery
Phelps and Reavis anchor coverage of the Quad City Times Bix 7.
Toni Reavis
Burlington Police are asking for help locating Caydence Roberts, 14, after she was reported...
Burlington police searching for a missing girl
The Market, gifts.
The Market: Gift Packages and Acts of Service Love Language