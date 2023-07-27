Mississippi Valley Fair: fun, food, and entertainment Aug. 1-6

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -One of the Quad Cities’ area’s most enjoyable weeks of the year is only days away.

Shawn Loter, General Manager of the Mississippi Valley Fair discusses the fair’s fantastic tradition and what is in store for patrons and audiences alike during the event’s 104th year.

The dates for the 2023 Mississippi Valley Fair are August 1-6. Guests must have a Fun Card to enjoy the premiere Grandstand Music entertainment throughout the week.

Locations to buy Fun Cards: the MVF office, Hy-Vee, Kwik Stars, and Great Southern Bank locations.

General Grounds Admission prices are as follows (does NOT allow admission to Grandstand):

Adults and children $5.00 from 7:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

Adults $12.00, Children ages 4-12 $5.00 after 2:00 p.m.

Admission by Fun card only after 9:00 p.m.

Kids under 3: Free every fair day.

See the MVF Grandstand line up including Sam Hunt, Jordan Davis, Ludacris, and Limp Bizkit here.

Special days (offering FREE admission):

Tuesday (until 2 p.m.) is SPECIAL NEEDS DAY

Thursday is SENIOR & KIDS DAY

Sunday is MILITARY DAY (free admission with military ID for active or inactive personnel).

Carnival Wristband Days: Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday. Wristbands are $30.00. From 11:00 a.m.-5.00 p.m.

The Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds is located at 2815 West Locust Street, Davenport. For more information, call 563-326-5338.

