New non-profit organization announces plans to restore Longview Park

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Friends of Longview Park, a new non-profit organization, has plans for the restoration of Longview Park.

The City of Rock Island government announced Thursday, the group would meet for the first time at 7 p.m. on July 30.

Those who attend will get a walking tour and hear the plans for updates and restoration of the conservatory, lagoon, and ice rink, the post said.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.